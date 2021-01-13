GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 2,374,524 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.2 Million, closed the last trade at $5.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -41.51% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 51.7% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Despite being -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the GOVX stock price touched $7.40-2 or saw a rise of 28.38%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs, Inc. shares have moved 56.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed 51.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 353.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 155.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.94% from current levels.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.46% with a share float percentage of 26.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 240.65 Thousand shares worth more than $767.69 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 6.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 80Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.2 Thousand and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

