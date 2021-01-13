Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1,021,224 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $518.86 Million, closed the last trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 12.53% during that session. The CRESY stock price is -17.15% off its 52-week high price of $6.42 and 57.66% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) trade information

Sporting 12.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the CRESY stock price touched $5.55-1 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Cresud SACIF y A ADR shares have moved 14.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) have changed 32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 598.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.85 while the price target rests at a high of $11.18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -84.49% from current levels.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +58% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.71% with a share float percentage of 16.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cresud SACIF y A ADR having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 2.39 Million shares worth more than $6.72 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.88 Million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 1624384 shares of worth $5.52 Million while later fund manager owns 352.23 Thousand shares of worth $989.78 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.7% of company’s outstanding stock.

