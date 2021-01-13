VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 4,286,234 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $1.8 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.14% during that session. The VEON stock price is -54.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VEON Ltd. (VEON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the VEON stock price touched $1.8 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved 18.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed 15.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +61.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.25 Billion and $2.1 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.5% for the current quarter and -2.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +79.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +256.4%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 17.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.74%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.66% with a share float percentage of 53.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Investments (UK) LLP with over 53.11 Million shares worth more than $66.92 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Exor Investments (UK) LLP held 3.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 46.45 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.53 Million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 9621666 shares of worth $14.53 Million while later fund manager owns 5.66 Million shares of worth $8.55 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

