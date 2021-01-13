Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 992,339 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.5 per share which meant it gained $4.09 on the day or 9.21% during that session. The TRHC stock price is -43.75% off its 52-week high price of $69.72 and 37.9% above the 52-week low of $30.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 342.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 301.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Sporting 9.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the TRHC stock price touched $48.68- or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. shares have moved 13.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have changed 29.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.9% from current levels.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.53%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -161.5% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.5%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.61 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $73.22 Million and $72.83 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.9% for the current quarter and 12.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.95% with a share float percentage of 114.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.07 Million shares worth more than $125.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 1.42 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.83 Million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.84% shares in the company for having 1392146 shares of worth $59.64 Million while later fund manager owns 934.73 Thousand shares of worth $47.3 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored