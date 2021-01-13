HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,565,379 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.17 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 5.98% during that session. The HUYA stock price is -38.11% off its 52-week high price of $30.62 and 46.87% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Sporting 5.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the HUYA stock price touched $22.41- or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, HUYA Inc. shares have moved 11.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have changed 9.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.88.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUYA Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.39%, compared to -19.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.7% and 37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $478.96 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $469.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $352.58 Million and $344.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.8% for the current quarter and 36.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +113.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.18%.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.67% with a share float percentage of 111.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc. having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.19 Million shares worth more than $196.21 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 47.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 7.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.11 Million and represent 46.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 36.36% shares in the company for having 6272621 shares of worth $125.01 Million while later fund manager owns 5.6 Million shares of worth $134.22 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 32.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored