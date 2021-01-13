Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 2,584,270 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.39 Million, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 11.06% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -142.74% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 53.32% above the 52-week low of $1.125. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Sporting 11.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ENSV stock price touched $2.48-2 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corporation shares have moved 28.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) have changed 25.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 414.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +180.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 180.08% from current levels.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.08 Million and $9.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.4% for the current quarter and -10.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.78% with a share float percentage of 31.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with over 80.38 Thousand shares worth more than $183.14 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC held 0.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 31Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.63 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 30014 shares of worth $68.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22Thousand shares of worth $50.13 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

