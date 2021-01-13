Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,803,579 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16Billion, closed the last trade at $160.07 per share which meant it gained $5.5 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The GH stock price is -0.81% off its 52-week high price of $161.37 and 65.08% above the 52-week low of $55.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Sporting 3.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the GH stock price touched $161.37 or saw a rise of 0.81%. Year-to-date, Guardant Health, Inc. shares have moved 24.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have changed 29.%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.79% from current levels.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Guardant Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +97.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -146.43%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.1% and -65.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.73 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62.9 Million and $67.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22% for the current quarter and 18.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.7%.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.64% with a share float percentage of 86.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardant Health, Inc. having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 14.04 Million shares worth more than $1.57 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 14.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $729.59 Million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.1% shares in the company for having 2096130 shares of worth $234.31 Million while later fund manager owns 1.87 Million shares of worth $209.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored