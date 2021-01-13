Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,653,371 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82Million, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 15.13% during that session. The EVOK stock price is -94.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.063 and 74.68% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 184.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 243.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

Sporting 15.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the EVOK stock price touched $3.68-1 or saw a rise of 10.87%. Year-to-date, Evoke Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 27.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) have changed 13.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 469.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 204.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +220.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 188.46% from current levels.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.97% with a share float percentage of 15.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoke Pharma, Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.03 Million shares worth more than $4.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 154.04 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $722.44 Thousand and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 732491 shares of worth $3.44 Million while later fund manager owns 251.51 Thousand shares of worth $1.18 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored