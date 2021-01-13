Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1,781,350 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.39% during that session. The SLRX stock price is -165.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.16 and 53.36% above the 52-week low of $0.555. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 849.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Sporting 4.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the SLRX stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 32.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) have changed 31.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 466.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 269.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.8 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +320.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 219.33% from current levels.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.53%, compared to 15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.1% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.48 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.04 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93%.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.25% with a share float percentage of 27.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Worth Venture Partners, LLC with over 258.25 Thousand shares worth more than $217.94 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Worth Venture Partners, LLC held 1.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 125Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.49 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 25800 shares of worth $21.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.75 Thousand shares of worth $8.68 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

