Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 1,327,613 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.01 Million, closed the last trade at $8.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The PSTI stock price is -59.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.29 and 66.06% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 536.81 Million shares.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

Despite being -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the PSTI stock price touched $9.89-1 or saw a rise of 15.98%. Year-to-date, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 17.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have changed 40.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.4%.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.64% with a share float percentage of 14.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $18.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 6.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 152.44 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 Million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 14.79% shares in the company for having 3789907 shares of worth $26.79 Million while later fund manager owns 160.2 Thousand shares of worth $1.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored