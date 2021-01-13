NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 3,375,985 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.27 Million, closed the last trade at $5.34 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 17.62% during that session. The NCNA stock price is -98.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.59 and 28.65% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 140.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 168.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuCana plc (NCNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$16.16.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Sporting 17.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the NCNA stock price touched $5.79-7 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, NuCana plc shares have moved 18.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have changed 17.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 138.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.99 while the price target rests at a high of $16.48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +208.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.17% from current levels.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -53.5%.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.71% with a share float percentage of 53.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuCana plc having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8Million shares worth more than $41.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 24.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 4.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.68 Million and represent 14.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.28% shares in the company for having 3664931 shares of worth $18.95 Million while later fund manager owns 2.98 Million shares of worth $15.39 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

