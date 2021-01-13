The consensus among analysts is that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.75 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $221.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $648.43 Million and $627.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -70.6% for the current quarter and -64.6% for the next.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.73% with a share float percentage of 91.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Feinberg Stephen with over 40.08 Million shares worth more than $74.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Feinberg Stephen held 18.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 19.63 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.31 Million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 6188202 shares of worth $11.45 Million while later fund manager owns 5.1 Million shares of worth $9.43 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.

