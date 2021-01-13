Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,341,768 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.98 Million, closed the last trade at $4.9 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The NMCI stock price is -1.02% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 89.18% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 641.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 291.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the NMCI stock price touched $4.95-1 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares have moved 19.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) have changed 55.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.04% from current levels.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.7%.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.1% with a share float percentage of 32.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mangrove Partners with over 3.31 Million shares worth more than $3.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Mangrove Partners held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 Million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored