AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 999,341 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -8.22% off its 52-week high price of $39.76 and 71.99% above the 52-week low of $10.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 628.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Despite being -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the AHCO stock price touched $39.39- or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved -2.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed -2%. Short interest in the company has seen 947.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.5 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.51% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $322.05 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $453.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $149.54 Million and $191.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 115.4% for the current quarter and 136.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +130.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.58%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.68% with a share float percentage of 77.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Assured Investment Management, LLC with over 3.65 Million shares worth more than $79.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Assured Investment Management, LLC held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.33 Million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.9% shares in the company for having 797795 shares of worth $17.4 Million while later fund manager owns 754.79 Thousand shares of worth $20.61 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

