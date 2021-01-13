Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 2,681,857 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.91 Million, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 13.02% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -134.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.7 and 68.31% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 825.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 13.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the MRIN stock price touched $2.49-2 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved 20.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed 22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 476.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +476.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 476.13% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +72.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.44% with a share float percentage of 22.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 405.01 Thousand shares worth more than $538.66 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 194.11 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.17 Thousand and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 41968 shares of worth $55.82 Thousand while later fund manager owns 30Thousand shares of worth $39.9 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.

