Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 3,730,661 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.99 Million, closed the recent trade at $24.01 per share which meant it gained $11.51 on the day or 92.08% during that session. The LIVE stock price is -41.57% off its 52-week high price of $33.99 and 85.46% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) trade information

Sporting 92.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the LIVE stock price touched $33.99- or saw a rise of 27.3%. Year-to-date, Live Ventures Incorporated shares have moved 98.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 97.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) have changed 111.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 106.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49.62 while the price target rests at a high of $49.62. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +106.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 106.66% from current levels.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -188.2%.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.02% with a share float percentage of 7.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Ventures Incorporated having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 34.8 Thousand shares worth more than $311.12 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15.14 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.36 Thousand and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 13437 shares of worth $163.26 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.3 Thousand shares of worth $65.28 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.

