ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 2,889,855 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -31.15% off its 52-week high price of $38.99 and 27.41% above the 52-week low of $21.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ZTO stock price touched $30.80- or saw a rise of 4.16%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved 1.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed 5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.28%, compared to -16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.7% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $950.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $978.3 Million and $559.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.3% for the current quarter and 69.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +24.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.91%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.07% with a share float percentage of 37.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 38.93 Million shares worth more than $1.16 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 17.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $527.04 Million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 14.93% shares in the company for having 33756400 shares of worth $978.26 Million while later fund manager owns 5.93 Million shares of worth $171.78 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

