The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1,614,304 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.9 per share which meant it gained $1.76 on the day or 3.99% during that session. The ODP stock price is -1.68% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 70.37% above the 52-week low of $13.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The ODP Corporation (ODP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) trade information

Sporting 3.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ODP stock price touched $46.67- or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, The ODP Corporation shares have moved 56.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) have changed 72.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.89% from current levels.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The ODP Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +121.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.98%, compared to 6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.2% and -12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.49 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.51 Billion and $2.73 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.3% for the current quarter and -8.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.3%.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.41% with a share float percentage of 96.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The ODP Corporation having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.02 Million shares worth more than $155.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.02 Million and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.57% shares in the company for having 3459576 shares of worth $101.37 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $28.7 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.

