Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) has a beta value of -0.12 and has seen 1,493,223 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.55 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 21.83% during that session. The SNMP stock price is -72.04% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 83.87% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 746.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 726.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Sporting 21.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the SNMP stock price touched $0.9399 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares have moved 51.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) have changed 54.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 115.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 115.05% from current levels.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +190.4%.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.33% with a share float percentage of 65.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanchez Midstream Partners LP having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.75 Million shares worth more than $502.42 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the holding of over 30.03 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.63 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.81% shares in the company for having 1758705 shares of worth $545.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.23 Thousand shares of worth $353 as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

