WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,686,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.12 Million, closed the last trade at $7.47 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 6.71% during that session. The WKEY stock price is -147.52% off its 52-week high price of $18.49 and 47.79% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 438.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Sporting 6.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the WKEY stock price touched $8.28-9 or saw a rise of 9.78%. Year-to-date, WISeKey International Holding AG shares have moved 5.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have changed 35.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.48% from current levels.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

