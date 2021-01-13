Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,541,599 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $33.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The VNT stock price is -4.76% off its 52-week high price of $35.22 and 21.59% above the 52-week low of $26.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vontier Corporation (VNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +24.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.84% from current levels.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.22%.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.67% with a share float percentage of 35.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vontier Corporation having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.1 Million shares worth more than $313.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 142.54 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.42 Million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and Fidelity 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 1415941 shares of worth $47.29 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $40.6 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.

