Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,384,284 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.92 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 3.37% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -16.26% off its 52-week high price of $32.46 and 15.4% above the 52-week low of $23.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.03% from current levels.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.2%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 1732255 shares of worth $48.76 Million while later fund manager owns 900Thousand shares of worth $25.34 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored