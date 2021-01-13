Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,166,294 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.88 Million, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The GNPX stock price is -86.97% off its 52-week high price of $7.03 and 91.41% above the 52-week low of $0.323. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the GNPX stock price touched $4.15-9 or saw a rise of 9.4%. Year-to-date, Genprex, Inc. shares have moved -9.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have changed 14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.17% from current levels.

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26%.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.36% with a share float percentage of 28.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genprex, Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.91 Million shares worth more than $6.41 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 442.59 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 Million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 667251 shares of worth $2.16 Million while later fund manager owns 293.69 Thousand shares of worth $986.8 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.

