Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 5,844,637 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.94 Million, closed the last trade at $8.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The GNK stock price is -24.45% off its 52-week high price of $10.18 and 47.8% above the 52-week low of $4.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Despite being -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the GNK stock price touched $8.97-8 or saw a rise of 8.81%. Year-to-date, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have moved 11.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have changed 10.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 281.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.6 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.13% from current levels.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.33%, compared to -0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 114.3% and 52.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.86 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $60.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -56.2%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 2.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.2% with a share float percentage of 84.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 10.49 Million shares worth more than $72.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. held 25.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Strategic Value Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 8.17 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.34 Million and represent 19.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Evermore Global Value Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 1186661 shares of worth $8.19 Million while later fund manager owns 401.91 Thousand shares of worth $3.03 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.

