DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,276,733 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $261.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -10.91% off its 52-week high price of $290.23 and 75.21% above the 52-week low of $64.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Despite being -0.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the DOCU stock price touched $263 or saw a rise of 2.58%. Year-to-date, DocuSign, Inc. shares have moved 15.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed 13.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $279.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $230 while the price target rests at a high of $325. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +24.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.11% from current levels.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DocuSign, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 138.71%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.3% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +46.9%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $407.65 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $419.69 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $274.89 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +62.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.31% with a share float percentage of 76.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign, Inc. having a total of 1110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.26 Million shares worth more than $3.5 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 14.22 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.06 Billion and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 4931195 shares of worth $1.06 Billion while later fund manager owns 4.11 Million shares of worth $883.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.2% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored