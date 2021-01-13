BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1,322,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.66 Million, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The BLU stock price is -251.75% off its 52-week high price of $12.03 and 41.23% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 912.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Despite being -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the BLU stock price touched $3.57-4 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 11.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 8.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 125.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.6 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +250.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.98% from current levels.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -168.9%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.48% with a share float percentage of 60.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.14 Million shares worth more than $11.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.52 Million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I- Multi Mgr International Equity Strategies Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 302550 shares of worth $953.03 Thousand while later fund manager owns 187.7 Thousand shares of worth $467.37 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.

