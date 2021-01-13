Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,321,677 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.69 Million, closed the last trade at $1.5 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.63% during that session. The WEI stock price is -266% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 51.33% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 712.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Sporting 5.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the WEI stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Weidai Ltd. shares have moved 12.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) have changed -1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.88.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -54.5%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.13% with a share float percentage of 0.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weidai Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays PLC with over 17.11 Thousand shares worth more than $14.41 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Barclays PLC held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11.83 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.96 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

