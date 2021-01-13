Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 23,091,524 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.7 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.06 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 42.92% during that session. The ACOR stock price is -152.48% off its 52-week high price of $15.3 and 58.42% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 448.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 840.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.14.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Sporting 42.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the ACOR stock price touched $7.18-1 or saw a rise of 14.21%. Year-to-date, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 48.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) have changed 36.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 417.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +395.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.99% from current levels.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.4%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -248.9% and -2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.86 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $50.5 Million and $28.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -48.8% for the current quarter and -11.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.45% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29%.

