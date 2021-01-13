Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1,763,130 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.7 Million, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.45% during that session. The ACER stock price is -181.01% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 58.14% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 162.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Sporting 4.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ACER stock price touched $2.74-5 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -1.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have changed 7.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 416.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 287.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +287.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 287.6% from current levels.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.2%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.47% with a share float percentage of 50.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acer Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 990.66 Thousand shares worth more than $2.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 250.52 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $721.49 Thousand and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 114091 shares of worth $278.38 Thousand while later fund manager owns 68.31 Thousand shares of worth $196.74 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.

