Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,303,019 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $424.52 Million, closed the last trade at $13.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The FIII stock price is -15.3% off its 52-week high price of $15.3 and 27.13% above the 52-week low of $9.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.48% with a share float percentage of 21.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forum Merger III Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 1.22 Million shares worth more than $12.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 4.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.93 Million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund and Neuberger & Berman Absolute Return Multi Manager Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 28050 shares of worth $337.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.1 Thousand shares of worth $58.99 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored