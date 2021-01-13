The consensus among analysts is that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) is a Hold stock at the moment. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $699.48 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $774.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $731Million and $648Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.3% for the current quarter and 19.6% for the next.

ENBL Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 11.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.43%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.52% with a share float percentage of 51.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enable Midstream Partners, LP having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.72 Million shares worth more than $44.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 2.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 6.27 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.96 Million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 10383536 shares of worth $58.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.5 Million shares of worth $12.72 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.

