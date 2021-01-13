Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,433,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $146.99 per share which meant it gained $5.48 on the day or 3.87% during that session. The U stock price is -19.01% off its 52-week high price of $174.94 and 55.7% above the 52-week low of $65.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc. (U) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $114.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.82% from current levels.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -107.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26%.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.97% with a share float percentage of 73.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Software Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 43.3 Million shares worth more than $3.78 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 15.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 32.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 Billion and represent 12.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 1567557 shares of worth $240.57 Million while later fund manager owns 743.47 Thousand shares of worth $64.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.

