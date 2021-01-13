Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 5,036,465 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.74 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 20.79% during that session. The GMLP stock price is -159.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.75 and 61.42% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 293.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) trade information

Sporting 20.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the GMLP stock price touched $3.43-1 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Partners LP shares have moved 30.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have changed 22.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 441.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +256.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.78% from current levels.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Partners LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.88%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 139.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.72 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $76.56 Million and $69.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.3% for the current quarter and 0.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -90.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

GMLP Dividends

Golar LNG Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 3.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 18.57%.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.5% with a share float percentage of 45.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Partners LP having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.2 Million shares worth more than $12.6 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.38 Million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 4669416 shares of worth $12.05 Million while later fund manager owns 2.44 Million shares of worth $6.75 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.51% of company’s outstanding stock.

