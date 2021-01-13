The consensus among analysts is that Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NYSE:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.3% with a share float percentage of 69.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Turbine, Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.44 Million shares worth more than $341.73 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.72 Million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.75% shares in the company for having 3322800 shares of worth $149.46 Million while later fund manager owns 2.18 Million shares of worth $71.47 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.

