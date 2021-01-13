Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,126,754 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The AY stock price is -6.05% off its 52-week high price of $47.15 and 60.1% above the 52-week low of $17.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) trade information

Despite being -0.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the AY stock price touched $47.15- or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares have moved 17.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have changed 33.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.28% from current levels.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.46%, compared to 1.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2100% and 112.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.09 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $247.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $213.29 Million and $210.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.8% for the current quarter and 17.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +75.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +48.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.5%.

AY Dividends

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 25 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.68 at a share yield of 3.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.65%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.92% with a share float percentage of 76.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 7.5 Million shares worth more than $214.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.47 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.35 Million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 3076201 shares of worth $116.83 Million while later fund manager owns 2.7 Million shares of worth $102.57 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

