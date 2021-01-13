Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,561,795 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.74 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The AXU stock price is -22.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 74.74% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the AXU stock price touched $3.37-1 or saw a rise of 15.3%. Year-to-date, Alexco Resource Corp. shares have moved -10.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) have changed 15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.15 while the price target rests at a high of $3.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.56% from current levels.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.5%.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 24.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexco Resource Corp. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.29 Million shares worth more than $19.24 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with the holding of over 6.81 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.97 Million and represent 4.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.15% shares in the company for having 7060253 shares of worth $16.94 Million while later fund manager owns 2.52 Million shares of worth $6.06 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.

