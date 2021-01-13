AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 38,010,777 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $197.24 Million, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 60.29% during that session. The ACRX stock price is -0.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.2 and 67.89% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Sporting 60.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the ACRX stock price touched $2.21-1 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 75.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have changed 54.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 150.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.83 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +312.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.93% from current levels.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +107.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.36%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +216.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.38 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $475Million and $386Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 401.1% for the current quarter and 840.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.7%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.93% with a share float percentage of 27.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.46 Million shares worth more than $7.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.8 Million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 2479158 shares of worth $3.52 Million while later fund manager owns 1.72 Million shares of worth $2.58 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.9% of company’s outstanding stock.

