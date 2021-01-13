Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,526,440 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31 Billion, closed the recent trade at $82.44 per share which meant it lost -$5.31 on the day or -6.05% during that session. The BLI stock price is -37.71% off its 52-week high price of $113.53 and 39.03% above the 52-week low of $50.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 679.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +21.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.96% from current levels.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +19%.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.43% with a share float percentage of 64.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkeley Lights, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 8.05 Million shares worth more than $614.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 12.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.93 Million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 1457144 shares of worth $130.28 Million while later fund manager owns 352.95 Thousand shares of worth $29.25 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored