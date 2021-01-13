Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1,672,737 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $911.65 Million, closed the last trade at $5.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -5.46% during that session. The ADAP stock price is -127.5% off its 52-week high price of $13.4 and 66.04% above the 52-week low of $2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Despite being -5.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the ADAP stock price touched $6.41-8 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares have moved 9.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have changed 47.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +188.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.87% from current levels.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $700Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $728Million and $761Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 172% for the current quarter and -8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -33.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.04% with a share float percentage of 84.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 38.97 Million shares worth more than $311.01 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Matrix Capital Management held 4.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 17.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.32 Million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 9323900 shares of worth $74.4 Million while later fund manager owns 1.52 Million shares of worth $12.12 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

