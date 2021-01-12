Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has a beta value of -0.58 and has seen 11,866,655 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.99 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.33 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 23.15% during that session. The BMRA stock price is -269.51% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 67.61% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 128.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Sporting 23.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the BMRA stock price touched $7.79-1 or saw a rise of 17.07%. Year-to-date, Biomerica, Inc. shares have moved 29.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have changed 5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 769.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +105.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.98% from current levels.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biomerica, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.43%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60% and 44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +43.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +11.4%.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.38% with a share float percentage of 26.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biomerica, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 617.06 Thousand shares worth more than $4.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 497.8 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 Million and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 485276 shares of worth $3.36 Million while later fund manager owns 166.5 Thousand shares of worth $909.09 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored