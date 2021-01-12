9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has a beta value of -3.75 and has seen 7,927,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.63 Million, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.86% during that session. The NMTR stock price is -30.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 72.79% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Despite being -2.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the NMTR stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 23.16%. Year-to-date, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares have moved 58.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have changed 81.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 218.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 120.59% from current levels.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.8%.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.17% with a share float percentage of 24.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 25.72 Million shares worth more than $20.96 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 17.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 921.35 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $750.9 Thousand and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 514938 shares of worth $419.67 Thousand while later fund manager owns 376.03 Thousand shares of worth $365.2 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

