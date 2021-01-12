Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) has a beta value of -0.84 and has seen 2,067,726 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 22.58% during that session. The PFMT stock price is -90.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 183.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 597.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Sporting 22.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the PFMT stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Performant Financial Corporation shares have moved 29.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) have changed 54.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 163.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 163.16% from current levels.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -226% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.18% with a share float percentage of 87.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performant Financial Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 12.55 Million shares worth more than $11.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. held 22.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 9.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.16 Million and represent 17.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Select Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.74% shares in the company for having 5332198 shares of worth $5.55 Million while later fund manager owns 352.67 Thousand shares of worth $330.98 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored