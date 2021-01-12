Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,218,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.64 Million, closed the last trade at $2.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -15.38% during that session. The MDGS stock price is -134.09% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 62.27% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Despite being -15.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the MDGS stock price touched $3.16-3 or saw a rise of 30.38%. Year-to-date, Medigus Ltd. shares have moved 15.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) have changed 12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 230.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 36.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7109.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $158.61 while the price target rests at a high of $158.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7109.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7109.55% from current levels.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.94% with a share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medigus Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 189.07 Thousand shares worth more than $260.92 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 50.61 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.84 Thousand and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored