Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 29,560,510 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $808.53 Billion, closed the recent trade at $859.17 per share which meant it gained $47.98 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -2.95% off its 52-week high price of $884.49 and 91.84% above the 52-week low of $70.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.38 Million shares.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the TSLA stock price touched $884.49 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Tesla, Inc. shares have moved 22.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed 41.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +170.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7466.67%, compared to 0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 131.7% and 282.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.4%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.2 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.38 Billion and $5.99 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.1% for the current quarter and 59.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.9%.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.53% with a share float percentage of 53.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla, Inc. having a total of 2079 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 52.25 Million shares worth more than $22.42 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 43.28 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.57 Billion and represent 4.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 26701841 shares of worth $11.46 Billion while later fund manager owns 20.9 Million shares of worth $8.97 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored