Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,233,550 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.65 Million, closed the last trade at $13.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -5.14% during that session. The ALLT stock price is -7.18% off its 52-week high price of $14.63 and 52.82% above the 52-week low of $6.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 568.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) trade information

Despite being -5.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the ALLT stock price touched $14.63- or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, Allot Ltd. shares have moved 29.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) have changed 35.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 402.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.56% from current levels.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allot Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.09%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.87 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $30.57 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +54.5%.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.74% with a share float percentage of 84.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allot Ltd. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 6.94 Million shares worth more than $63.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lynrock Lake LP held 19.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 2.26 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.55 Million and represent 6.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 848575 shares of worth $8.28 Million while later fund manager owns 479.17 Thousand shares of worth $5.04 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored