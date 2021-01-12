Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,099,323 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.69 Million, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 9.02% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -194.99% off its 52-week high price of $11.77 and 56.27% above the 52-week low of $1.745. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 504.3 Million shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting 9.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the LGHL stock price touched $5.39-2 or saw a rise of 25.97%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved 106.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 112.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed 87.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 98.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +396.5%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.58% with a share float percentage of 7.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 80Thousand shares worth more than $180Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 1.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 67.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.43 Thousand and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

