Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1,525,409 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.34 Million, closed the last trade at $3.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -8.8% during that session. The CRNT stock price is -12.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 68.17% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 521.47 Million shares.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Despite being -8.8% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the CRNT stock price touched $3.49-1 or saw a rise of 10.89%. Year-to-date, Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have moved 11.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) have changed 6.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 470.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +43.32% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.12 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.2% for the current quarter and 20.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -110.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.91% with a share float percentage of 17.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceragon Networks Ltd. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.15 Million shares worth more than $7.84 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 2.21 Million shares as of December 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.65 Million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 653123 shares of worth $1.82 Million while later fund manager owns 547.92 Thousand shares of worth $1.36 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.

