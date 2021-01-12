Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has a beta value of 2.5 and has seen 15,268,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.54 Million, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 14.16% during that session. The TRCH stock price is -4.65% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 83.72% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

Sporting 14.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the TRCH stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares have moved 84.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) have changed 69.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 109.3% from current levels.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85Million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $45Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $311Million and $237Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.7% for the current quarter and -81% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -58.5%.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.34% with a share float percentage of 17.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.31 Million shares worth more than $601.17 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMG National Trust Bank, with the holding of over 1.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $363.96 Thousand and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 1541428 shares of worth $400.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 631.68 Thousand shares of worth $164.24 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.

