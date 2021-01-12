Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,983,949 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.17 Million, closed the last trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 25.1% during that session. The SLGG stock price is -100.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 59.88% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 782.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 565.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Sporting 25.1% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the SLGG stock price touched $3.58-9 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have moved 14.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have changed 29.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 505.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.46% from current levels.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.87% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.7% and 60.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +92.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $262Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 205.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -57.1%.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.89% with a share float percentage of 10.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super League Gaming, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 178.63 Thousand shares worth more than $326.89 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 1492 Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 114.96 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.38 Thousand and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 158855 shares of worth $290.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 50Thousand shares of worth $83Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

