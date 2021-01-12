Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,956,748 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.33 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.09 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 5.82% during that session. The PAA stock price is -88.8% off its 52-week high price of $19.05 and 70.27% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Sporting 5.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the PAA stock price touched $10.16- or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares have moved 21.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed 14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +68.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.8% from current levels.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -237.45%, compared to -4.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.7% and 108.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.7%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.18 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.5% for the current quarter and -31.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.2%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 7.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.08% with a share float percentage of 70.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 49.05 Million shares worth more than $293.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the holding of over 33.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.5 Million and represent 4.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 41547193 shares of worth $294.15 Million while later fund manager owns 10.12 Million shares of worth $60.5 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored